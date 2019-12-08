Verna Louise PavelkaApril 28, 1938 - Dec. 4, 2019Verna Louise Pavelka passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

