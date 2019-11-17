Robert H. PaulsonOct. 19, 1944 - Nov. 11, 2019Robert H. Paulson, 75, of Waco, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Robert was born October 19, 1944, in Salt Lake City, to Harold Roy and Margie Ann Nezos Paulson. He was a Marine veteran who proudly served in Vietnam and continued his service to his country by working in the Defense industry as an Electrical Engineer.He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, and many cousins.Robert is survived by his daughter, Diane Paulson Delgado; son-in-law, Larry Delgado; ex-wife, Bobby Paulson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.A special thank you is extended to the staff at Texas Oncology, Ascension Providence Lung Clinic, Lake Shore Estates and Texas Home Heath.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

