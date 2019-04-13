Carl PaulsenJune 2, 1945 - April 10, 2019Carl Dewey Paulsen, aka "Grandpa Howdy", 73, died on April 10, 2019 at his home in Eddy. Grandpa Howdy was born June 2, 1945, in Portland, Oregon, to John and Alice (Engdahl) Paulsen.He attended Arkansas City High School in Kansas and promptly joined the Navy after graduating. He went on to serve four years, with three tours in Vietnam as a bomb fuser aboard the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard before receiving an honorable discharge. He then married, had children and lived a life full of accomplishments.After retiring from Clayton Homes in Waco he enjoyed fishing, gardening, painting, golfing, ranching, and traveling, but most of all he loved laughing and spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his significant other, Sherri Jaquith of Eddy; son, Brett Paulsen and spouse, Sandra; daughter, Christine Warren; grandchildren, Dalton, Mason, Kylie and Cailyn; lifelong best friend, Bob Wallace; former spouse, Sandra Paulsen; and his ornery cat, Cujo.He was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Alice Paulsen; sister, Sandy Sartar; and beloved dog, HowdyA viewing will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, TX.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Nora's Home, 8300 El Rio, Houston, TX 77054.Harper-Talasek Funeral Home500 W. Barton Ave.Temple, Texas 76501(254) 773-4564Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
