Jerrie C. PaulApril 7, 1939 - January 24, 2020Jerrie Colleen Pounds Paul, 80, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Providence Hospital.Jerrie was born in Newcastle, TX to Robert James (R.J.) and Velma Ruth Pounds on April 7, 1939. She was raised in Fort Worth and Borger, graduating from Borger High School in 1957.Over the years, Mrs. Paul lived in Houston, TX, Jackson, MS, Belle Vernon, PA, Anderson, TX, Bryan, TX and for the last 15 years in Waco. During all of those years, Jerrie's great pride and joy were her son, Randy, and her granddaughter, Lauren.Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by son, Randy Woodruff and his wife, Gae of McGregor; and granddaughter, Lauren Woodruff, of Waco.Family will gather for a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery on January 29, Burt Burleson officiating.Sign the online family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Paul, Jerrie C.
