Rosaland B. PatzkeApril 1, 1938 - Jan. 6, 2019Rosaland B. Patzke, 80, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Robinson, Texas, with The Rev. Roy Marshall and The Rev. Chris Sammons officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.Full obituary www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.