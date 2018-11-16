Jim PattonJune 22, 1948 - November 1, 2018Dr. Jim H. Patton, of Woodway, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2018, at his home due to a heart attack. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018, at FUMC of Waco. A reception will follow from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. to visit with the family. Dr. Patton's family requests that you may wear any applicable uniform corresponding with your service to the community.Jim was born in Amarillo on June 22, 1948. He was the son of James Herbert Patton and Evelyn Patton. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. From there, he furthered his education by attending Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Idaho State. While attending Idaho State, Jim met the love of his life, Kristi McGarry. The two wed on February 24, 1973. Jim and Kristi then moved to Waco, so Jim could earn his PhD from Baylor University in 1978. After earning his doctorate, Jim, was a postdoctoral fellow at UTMB in Galveston. Jim returned to Baylor University in 1980 to join the faculty in the Psychology and Neuroscience Department.Most of Jim's life was spent furthering others' educational pursuits as well as his own through teaching and leading by example at Baylor University for the remainder of his life. Jim enjoyed the outdoors in many aspects: fly-fishing, hunting, competitive shooting, Scouting, and anywhere with his family outside. Jim also was an avid Scouter. He served many roles in the Scouting community over his entire life and cherished each relationship with Scouts from all over the world.He was preceded in death by his father at a young age and by his mother later in life.Jim is survived by his wife, Kristi M. Patton, of whom he was married to for 45 years. He is also survived by his only son, Dustin Patton. Jim leaves behind a brother, John Moore and wife, Wendy, of Pocatello, Idaho. He also leaves behind a sister, Becky Chollett and husband, Galen, of Lorena. Jim has many other family members that he is survived by as well: brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, Dr. Patton's family would like donations given to the charity of one's choice.For an extended version of Dr. Jim H. Patton's obituary, please visit www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
