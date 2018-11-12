Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN FREESTONE COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... MCLENNAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... NORTHERN LIMESTONE COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... SOUTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 500 AM CST. * AT 125 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR AND RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUED TO PRODUCE OCCASIONAL MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL FROM WACO AND HEWITT, TO COOLIDGE, TO RICHLAND CHAMBERS RESERVOIR. AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES IN THE AREA HAVE ALREADY REPORTED RAINFALL BETWEEN ONE AND ONE AND ONE HALF INCHES ACROSS THIS AREA WITH AN ADDITIONAL HALF INCH TO INCH OF RAINFALL POSSIBLE THROUGH THE PRE-DAWN HOURS. ANY EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THESE THUNDERSTORMS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS, AS WELL AS STREET FLOODING AND PONDING ON AREA ROADS. THIS MEANS SOME LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME BRIEFLY IMPASSABLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WACO, CORSICANA, HEWITT, ROBINSON, BELLMEAD, WOODWAY, MEXIA, LACY-LAKEVIEW, MCGREGOR, GROESBECK, FAIRFIELD, MART, BEVERLY HILLS, LORENA, KERENS, BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, MOODY, WORTHAM, RIESEL AND COOLIDGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&