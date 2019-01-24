Nadine A. PattersonApril 22, 1925 - Jan. 22, 2019Nadine "Nancy" Amalie Patterson, 93, of Lubbock, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, at First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 E. Center St., Lorena, TX, with Heath Kirkwood officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Nancy was born April 22, 1925, in Hamilton, TX, to Richard and Martha (Bethke) Kruger. She married Virgie "Patt" Patterson on April 25, 1947, in Ft. Worth. In 1951, they moved to Lubbock, TX, where they lived for 63 years. Nancy worked for Lubbock Power & Light for many years after attending South Plains Community College, majoring in Accounting. Patt and Nancy lived in Lubbock until 2014, when health necessitated they move to Waco to be closer to family.Nancy is remembered for many things, but especially for her devotion to her family. She was an excellent cook, and she enjoyed sharing meals with her family and friends. We all recall her delicious cakes. She also loved to travel, do needlework, and care for her pets.Nancy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Byrd and husband, Stanley, of Lorena; grandchildren, Kelly Byrd of Austin, Kimberly Cooper and husband, Eldin; great-grandchildren, Gracie and Isaac Cooper; twin sister, Pauline Reynolds of Clarksville, AR; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sherman and husband, LD; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgie "Patt" Patterson and son, Steven Forrest Patterson.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
