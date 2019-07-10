Lydia PattersonOct. 11, 1927 - July 7, 2019Lydia Mae Patterson, 91, of Crawford, went to Heaven Sunday evening July 7, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday July 10, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Carroll Hambrick officiating. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.Mrs. Patterson was born October 11, 1927, in Bosque County around the Moshiem area, the daughter of the late Quintus Wilhelm and Mildred Mae (Walker) Meyer. Growing up in the Crawford area, she attended school at Prairie Chapel and later at Crawford High School. While in high school, she met Carmon Patterson whom she married on March 22, 1944. After 40 years of marriage, he preceded her in death April 18, 1984.Lydia was a homemaker who took care of many of her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was affectionally known as Nanny Pat. She had a great sense of humor and was always ready for a smile. Everyone that met her loved her. Heaven has gained a special angel.Also preceding her in death is her brother, Gerald Meyer; sister, Quinta Lee Harris; grandson, David Keith Patterson; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Patterson.Survivors include two sons, Lanny Patterson and wife, Janet, and David Patterson; daughter, Deborah Cheryl Evans and husband, Don; sister, Betty Jean Dillard; sister-in-law, Jo Nell Meyer; six grandchildren, James Leslie Wollard, Jr. of Robinson, Daun Wayne Patterson of China Spring, Steven Craig Patterson of McGregor, Damon Kyle Patterson of McGregor, Misti Brook Bruce of Crawford, and Dana Kaye Schultz of Willis; nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested Providence Hospice Place for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at gracegardensfh.com. Through this site, you are encourage to leave your condolences or a fond memory about Lydia.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
