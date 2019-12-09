Don PattersonAug. 29, 1948 - Dec. 5, 2019Don was born in Waco, Texas, on August 29, 1948 to Irene M and Henry E Patterson.Don is survived by his wife, Terri; as well as his father, Henry; brothers, Allen and Bruce; and sister Sandra. Don has three daughters: Tina, Jean, and Janet; as well as seven grandchildren: Jackelyn, Michael, Julianne, James, Derek, Jesse, and Gracie: and four great-grandsons.Don was very devoted to his family. He loved experiencing new places and was a very hard worker. He always took care of others as well as his dogs. Don will be dearly missed by all who knew him.A private family memorial was held.

Tags

Load entries