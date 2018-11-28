Mary Janell PattengillApril 17, 1952 - Nov. 12, 2018Mary Janell Pattengill, 66, of Leander, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018. A memorial visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 2, at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive in Waco.Janell was born April 17, 1952, in McPherson, Kansas, to Wally and Sally Pattengill.She graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, Texas in 1971.She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Corky Rhyne of Leander, Texas; daughter, Rachel Marie Small and husband, Cory Small, of Fort Worth, Texas; father, Wally Pattengill; and brother, Barry Pattengill and wife Rebecca of Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
