Jo Ann Pate-MeansJuly 9, 1938 - April 16, 2019Jo Ann Pate-Means, 80, of Bellmead passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Her family will hold a private memorial service to share memories and celebrate her life on Saturday, April 20Jo Ann was born July 9, 1938 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Seth and Delia Pate. Jo Ann attended McLennan Community College and worked for several years as a photographer for Olan Mills.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Means; and son-in-law, David Kinney.Jo Ann leaves behind her children, Trish Kinney of Glen Rose and William Means and wife, Peggy of West; grandchildren, Christopher Means and wife, Rachel, Becky Petter and husband, Caleb, Taylor Means, Daniel Kinney and Jodie Kinney; and numerous great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, www.fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

