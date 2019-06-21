R.E. Pate, Jr.Feb. 4, 1947 - June 16, 2019Mr. R.E. Pate Jr., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm St., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

