Beverly Sarah PassalugoFeb. 23, 1924 - April 28, 2019Mrs. Beverly Sarah Passalugo, 95, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with Pastor Rene Maciel officiating.Beverly was born on February 23, 1924 to Roy Hulslander and Bernice (Hutchings) Hulslander in Dryden, New York. She was a former resident of Cortland, NY, Bethleham, PA and Leesburg, FL prior to moving to Hewitt in 2017 to be closer to her daughter and son. Beverly graduated from Dryden High Schools in 1941. She married the love of her life, Ralph Passalugo in Cortland, NY in 1946. Beverly was as a homemaker and was a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph A. Passalugo; son, Ralph M. Passalugo; brothers, Roy "Bud" and James Hulslander.Survivors include her sons, Robert Passalugo of Fairport, NY, Edward A. Passalugo and (Jeanne) of Hewitt, and John "Jack" Passalugo and (Robin) of Sunset Beach, NC; daughter, Patricia Sopp of Hewitt; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Ward and (Roger) of Groton, NY, Mary Williams of McGraw, NY, and Freda Lucas of Groton, NY, brothers, Robert Hulslander and (Shirley) of Freeville, NY, and David Hulslander and (Nancy) of Harford, NY; numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Providence Hospice Place 300 West Highway 6 Waco, Texas 76712.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
