Hulon A. PassMay 28, 1927 - Oct. 27, 2018Hulon A. Pass, age 91, of China Spring, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 in Plano. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 30, at Bold Springs Cemetery in West, with The Rev. Mike Copeland officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2 p.m. until service time, Tuesday, October 30, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.Hulon was born, May 28, 1927, in West, the son of Samuel and Eddye (O'Neal) Pass. He was a 1944 graduate of West High School. Hulon received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Baylor University in 1951 prior to earning his Masters in Biology in 1956. On May 24, 1952, he was united in marriage to Georgia Nell Archer in Mart. Nell preceded him in death on March 10, 2014. Hulon was a member of First Baptist Church of China Spring. He was a member of American Legion Post #121 in Elm Mott. Hulon served as the President of the Board of Directors for Bold Springs Cemetery Association for many years. He was a teacher for over 30 years with the Belton and Waco School Districts before retiring in 1987. Hulon enjoyed farming, working with his hands, doing metal work, and volunteering at the China Spring High School Library. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Hulon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Samuel Pass; and sister, Margaret Jeffcoat.Survivors include his children, Dr. Hulon H. Pass and wife, Diane, of Ft. Stockton, Kimberly Pass and husband, Bill Pattarozzi, of Lott, and Kelly McFadden and husband, Russ, of Dallas; grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Pass and wife, Heather, Jessica Haskell and husband, Richard, Stephanie Barnard and husband, Kevin, Jonathan Wimberly, Jared McFadden, Sam McFadden, and Cayla McFadden; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Ellie and Hudson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of China Spring or Bold Springs Cemetery Association.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
