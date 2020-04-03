Vickie Parsons
Sept. 3, 1950 - March 29, 2020
Vickie Lee Parsons, 69, of Lorena, passed away suddenly at her home. You may come and sign her book between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway.
Vickie Lee Bagley was born September 3, 1950, in Waco, Texas, to Orien DeVon and Lola Virginia (Goss) Bagley. She was one of six siblings. She attended Connally High School after many moves with the family due to her dad being in the service. She had worked at EMSI in Waco, she was part owner of Texas Safari in Clifton, and Hercules Steel in Massachusetts.
She married A.C. Parsons in October of 1993, and together they built Texas Safari. Vickie enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter. She loved to make floral arrangements and animals and children.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents; A.C. Parsons; and other relatives she was close to.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert Sears; granddaughter, Cheyenne Victoria Marie Sears; siblings, William V. Bagley of TN, Sherry Kaye Kelsey of Fort Worth, Orien and wife, Lanah Bagley, of Gholson, Sandie and husband, Ronnie Paris, of Lorena, and Robert V. Bagley of the Philippines; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
For those desiring, you may make memorials to St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Waco.
