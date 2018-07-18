William Blaine Parsons, Jr.November 14, 1939 - July 13, 2018William Blaine Parsons, Jr., went to be with his heavenly Father, July 13, 2018. Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 4, at Antioch Community Church. Visitation with the family will be held after the service.Blaine was born, November 14, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, to William Parsons, Sr., and Louise Andrews. Blaine spent his life in the ministry as a camp director and pastor ministering to everyone he met. He loved Jesus and his family with everything in him and that love inspired everything he did and everyone he touched.Blaine was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved wife, Golden.He is survived by his three daughters, Amber, Andra and Amanda; two sons-in-law; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Bill Steitle; four nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.While we will certainly miss him. He is where he has longed to be for so long, with his wife and Jesus, and is no longer confused or in pain.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.