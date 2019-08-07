Grant ParsonsJune 19, 1926 - July 31, 2019Granville "Grant" Earl Parsons, 93, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ridgecrest Retirement and Health Care in Waco, Texas.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will be at Peoria Cemetery, with military honors.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Texas Home Health & Hospice or the Waco Humane Society both in care of Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, Texas, 76708.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

