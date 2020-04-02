Mitchell Parrish
Jan. 28, 1927 - March 30, 2020
Mitchell Lawrence Parrish, 93, of Waco, passed away peacefully in his home, Monday, March 30, 2020, after several months of struggle with a chronic illness. A private graveside will be held Thursday, April 2, at Whitehall Cemetery in Woodway. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Mitchell was born at home in Shelby County, Texas, to Fred and Lena Parrish. He was the youngest of three boys. He had an identical twin brother, Morris, and an older brother, Bill. He graduated from Tenaha High School in 1943, worked in a local department store, then joined the U.S. Navy in 1946, serving to transport American POW's home from Italy.
He married LeFern Moffet on July 20, 1947, in Center, Texas, continued working for Bealls Brothers Department Stores in East Texas and then in the Texas panhandle. Later they moved to the Dallas Metroplex where he worked for Allied Stores, and finished his business career in San Antonio as Vice President with Dillards. He retired in 1986 to Waco and began his second "career" in voluntary service to the Waco community by making thousands of nursing home and shut-in visits for the next 25 years.
He was preceded in death by LeFern, his wife of 70 years.
He is survived by his son, Larry Parrish and wife, Paula, of Fort Worth; daughter, Susan Nolen and husband, Bill, of Waco; daughter, Cindy Owen and husband, Warren, of Waco; sisters-in-law, Jane Bostick of Waco, and Jean Barnett of Dallas; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Spring of Hope Ministries Foreign Mission Fund, P.O. Box 261, Elm Mott, TX 76640.
