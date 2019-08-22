Brent Lee ParrishJanuary 1, 1974 - August 19, 2019Brent Lee Parrish, 45, of Hewitt, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.He was born January 1, 1974 in Arlington, Texas. He attended and graduated from Midway schools.Brent is survived by his parents, Bob and Gail Parrish; daughters, Meagan Parrish and Madison Parrish; sister, Stacy Winkle and husband, Kyle; niece, Erin Winkle; nephew, Hatchel Winkle; and very special friend, Vicki.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Services are pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

