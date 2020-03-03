Pansy ParmerFeb. 19, 1932 - Feb. 28, 2020Pansy Joan Parmer passed from this world to her heavenly home on Feb. 28, 2020, exactly 16 years to the day after her husband Billy Ray received his heavenly reward. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m., March 3, at First Baptist Church Crosbyton, Texas.Joan and Billy Ray were married on September 11, 1948. She was born to Albert Lloyd and Bethel Lee (Lemmons) Bell on Feb. 19, 1932. She was preceded in death by daughter, Mary; two brothers, Edgar and Jim Bell; five sisters, Lillian Cummings, Alma Ree Wallace, Bethel Wallace, Lorene Henderson, and Elwanda Fletcher.Survivors include three daughters: Kay Alley and husband, Dr. Steve Alley, of Crosbyton; Joan Barrett, Ph.D. and husband, Moody, of McGregor; Donna Stauber, Ph.D. and husband, George, of Woodway; and son, William Ray Parmer, Jr. and wife, Rhonda, of Wilson; as well as a bountiful legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Joan loved telling everyone about Jesus Christ. She constantly assured us that "His Eye is on the Sparrow, and I know He watches me." She ministered alongside Billy Ray in all the faith communities where they served. She had a special place in her heart for the children and youth of their communities. Her love was always unconditional, and her patience endless throughout her 88 years of life. Her smile, beautiful singing voice, and love for her family were true testaments of her grace and presence. Our dad, Billy Ray, called her a velvet brick. As her children, we are blessed beyond words to have her as our Mother and are grateful for her love and soft guidance.Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Proverbs 31:28The family suggests memorials be sent to GAP, Ministries, 107 Bent Trail Drive, McGregor, Tx 76657.
