Ronald Dean ParksSept. 17, 1939 - Dec. 13, 2018Ronald Dean (R.D.) Parks, age 79, took his final ride on December 13, 2018.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 26, at Heart of Texas Cowboy Church, 5101 Kendall Lane, Waco, with Pastors Jeromy Connell and Cary Killough officiating.R.D. was born September 19, 1939, to Edward Allen and Evelyn (Crumby) Parks in Mulberry, Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Parks.R.D. is survived by his son, Greg Parks and wife, Melanie; son, Benton Parks; daughter, Fawn Tate and husband, Thad; daughter, Stormy Jo Parks; granddaughters, Raeanne Parks, Veronica Parks, Savannah Parks, Kaitlyn Parks, Brook Robinson, Kaylee Watson, and Emily Jo Canard; grandson, Wyatt Dean Watson; step-grandsons, Matthew and Mason Tate; brothers, Ralph and Doug Parks; and sister, Shelia Stephens.In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to www.gofundme.com/RDparksmemorial or send to 600 South Old Robinson Rd, Waco, TX 76706.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
