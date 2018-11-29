Peggy Sue ParksOct. 14, 1930 - Nov. 27, 2018Peggy Sue Parks, age 89, of Gatesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Gatesville.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, 2018, at Pearl Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Scott's Funeral Home.Peggy Sue was born, October 14, 1930, in Pearl, Texas, where she was raised, and attended Pearl High School. After graduation she moved to the Port Arthur, Texas where she met her late husband, Charles S. Parks, to whom she was married 56 years until his passing in 2006.The Parks raised their family in Port Arthur, and spent many years enjoying time with family and friends both there and their lake house in Angelina County on Sam Rayburn Lake. In retirement the Parks moved to Sam Rayburn, Texas, with Peggy Sue eventually relocating to Gatesville upon her husband's passing. Peggy Sue, among many other things, enjoyed fishing and swimming at the lake with family and friends and carefully attending to the needs of her family. Her faith and love of the Lord was reflected in her love for her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, O.Z. and Jewel Ballard; husband, Charles S. Parks; son, David Gordon Parks; and brother, Ronald James Ballard.Peggy Sue is survived by her son, Charles Richard Parks; sister, Betty Jo Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and close cousins.Memorials may be made to the East Main Church of Christ, 2417 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
