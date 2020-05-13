Donald Curtis Parks Dec. 30, 1934 - May 9, 2020 Donald Curtis Parks (85) formerly of Waco and Irving, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. Don was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Carol Wharton Parks. Born at home in Barry, Texas, on December 30, 1934, Don was the fifth of six children. He served in the U.S. Army in Hawaii with the Pacific Lightning before attending North Texas State University (now University of North Texas). It was at North Texas where he was talked into a blind date with a lovely blonde from San Antonio, where upon ending the date, he at once declared he would marry her - to which she replied, "Over my dead body." It was match made in heaven. Don and Carol made their home in Irving, Texas for more than 35 years where they made lifelong friendships and were active members of First Baptist Church until they retired and moved to Waco in 1998. Don and Carol loved their new hometown and immediately became members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, while Don joined the Waco Kiwanis Club. Faith and Family were everything to Don, but the one thing that came close was his beloved Baylor Lady Bears. He followed them closely; a Tip-Off club member, holding season tickets for more than 20 years, and cheering them on at every opportunity, whether at the Ferrell Center or at home on TV. He never missed a game. Even after moving to the Valley, a smart TV was installed so that he could catch games online from afar, too. Don enjoyed his time in Waco as a very active senior. If you couldn't find him at a Kiwanis meeting, having lunch with his Central Freight Lines retirees, or attending Lady Bears games and church functions, you could almost certainly find him playing dominoes multiple days a week at the Getterman Center. His family remembers him as the most wonderfully patient father and husband, even if he did occasionally remove his hearing aids on purpose. Along with his precious Carol, Don was also preceded by his son, Donald Carl Parks; his parents, James B. and Katie M. Parks; his sisters, Julia Kate Holloway and Mary Leona Cairns Janes; and his brothers, James Harris Parks and Dr. Thomas Joe Parks. Don is survived by his daughters, Carrie Parks Holton and husband, Dr. Kevin T. Holton, Cathy Parks Bardin and husband, Scott Bardin; two grandchildren, that he adored Zoe Elizabeth Bardin and Austin Parks Holton; his brother, Lyndon Parks of Longview; brother-in-law, Donald Wharton (and wife Nancy) of Pflugerville; and sister-in-law, Bettye Grace Parks of Austin. Don also leaves behind many many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he cherished. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Parkinson Foundation at https://parkinson.org
