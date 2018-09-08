Ann ParksJan. 22, 1928 - Sept. 5, 2018Annie "Ann" Elizabeth Cruse Parks, of Waco, went to be with our Lord, Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at the age of 90. A private entombment for the family will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 10, at the Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at First Methodist Church of Waco, with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating.Ann was born, January 22, 1928, in Waco, Texas, to Coleen Hunt Cruse and O. Akard Cruse of Rosenthal, Texas. Ann attended school in Rosenthal through junior high, then graduated from Waco High School in 1944. She attended college at Baylor University and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Sociology. She worked for the Veterans Administration office until 1957. She married William "Bill" M. Parks on December 1, 1949, and they celebrated a 68th anniversary in 2017. The highlight of her marriage was the birth of a daughter, Peggy, in 1965.Ann was an active member of Cogdell Methodist Church in Waco for many years and enjoyed teaching four and five year olds in Sunday School. Later, she became an active member of the First Methodist Church of Waco, teaching Bible studies and Vacation Bible School. She always enjoyed participation in the Wesleyan Workers Sunday School Class, Bible Study Fellowship and in Chapter BF of the P.E.O. Sisterhood where she held many offices. Ann was well-known among family and friends for her gift of writing poetry. She would often be given a topic and could create a beautiful poem about that topic in a short amount of time.Ann was a woman of strong faith and looked forward to the day that she would join her family and her Savior in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carolyn Sue Brunson, of Robinson.She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Parks; daughter, Peggy Parks Rush and husband, David, of Waco; nephew, Bradford Brunson, and family of Waco; and niece, Rebecca Brunson Durocher, and family of Houma, Louisiana.Honorary Pallbearers are the members of the Wesleyan Workers Sunday School Class.Memorials may be made to the First Methodist Church of Waco or Baylor University.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

