Vernon ParkerNov. 16, 1942 - Jan. 22, 2020Vernon Gail Parker, 77, of Waco, passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at a local hospital in Waco Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, with Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. in Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Gail was born to Otis R. Parker and Luna Mae Shafer Parker on November 16, 1942 in Chilton, Texas. Mr. Parker attended LaVega High School and after high school he worked for Lone Star Gas for many years. Gail was an avid Team Roper and was a member of the Texas Senior Pro Association for more than 30 years. Gail trained and broke rope horses most of his life. He raised and competed on many horses throughout his life, and he loved his little brown gelding "Pistol".He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lermon Parker; two sisters, Sandra Darren and Joyce Martin. Survivors include his wife of 54 years Rose Marie Parker of Waco, Tx; daughter, Christie Anz of Wortham, Tx; granddaughter, Hannah Gail Anz of Arlington, Tx.; sister, Flossie M. Fountain of Tampa, Fl.
Parker, Vernon
