Lecil David Parker
April 26, 1946 - April 28, 2020
Lecil David Parker, 74, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Private family graveside will be held at Waco Memorial Park. David will be available for viewing from Noon to 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 1. The family will then receive friends from one's vehicle from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. You are asked to remain in your vehicle at all times due to the current COVID-19 mandates.
David was born April 26, 1946, to Lecil, Jr. and Gwendolyn Parker in Waco. In 1964, David graduated from University High School and attended M.C.C. and Baylor University. He married the love of his life, Sandra, November 5, 1965.
David proudly worked for Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance for over 30 years. He faithfully served his Lord and Savior as a member of the Waco N.W. Gideon Camp since 1990.
David's favorite bible verse is Isaiah 55:11 which reads, So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lecil Parker, Jr. and Gwen Seaberry Parker.
David will be loved and missed by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Lynn Parker; sons, Philip Parker and wife, Cathy, of Waco, Jeffrey Parker and wife, Susan, of Temple, and Craig Parker and wife, Selene, of Edmond, OK; brothers, Tom Parker and wife, Karen, of McKinney, and Tim Parker and wife, Kathy, of San Antonio; sister, Sally Syer and husband, James, of Spring; grandchildren, Kylie, Morgan, Lauren and husband, Wyatt, Kristen, Katelyn, Joshua and Samuel; great-grandchild, Lyla; and several relative and friends.
Memorials may be made to Gideon International at Waco N.W. Gideon Camp PO Box 5037 Waco, TX 76708.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
