Barzie ParkerSeptember 13, 1929 - September 6, 2018Barzie Blev Parker, of Waco, Texas, went to be with the Lord, September 6, 2018, at the age of 88. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco, Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to businesschaplainsoftexas.org.View the full obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

