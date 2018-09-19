Joyce ParkOctober 4, 1931 - September 16, 2018Billie Joyce Park, passed away, Sunday, September 16, 2018.Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery with Arthur Vestal officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Joyce was born, October 4, 1931, in Speegleville, to Bill and Natalee (Wilkerson) Tunmire. She worked at Baylor Drug for several years. From 1972 to 1982, she worked with her husband at Dee Park Service Center. She then went to work at Fasttime Convenience Store for a few years and retired from Gritten's Automotive after several years of service.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, David "Dee" Park on January 13, 2014.Survivors include her children, Judy Morgan, Debora Moore and husband, Gary and Richard Park; brother, David Tunmire and wife, Betty; grandchildren, David Choat and wife, Martha, Melvin Choat, Brian Hutchins and wife, Dana, and Scott Hutchins and wife, Michelle; great-grandchildren, Casey, Raygan, Tristian, Caden and P.J.; and cousin, Dean Freeman.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

