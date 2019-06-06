Patsy Ruth ParisJuly 29, 1938 - June 4, 2019It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patsy Ruth Paris on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at noon, prior to the service, on June 6 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Patsy was born July 29, 1938, in San Saba, Texas, to W. M. and Ethel Higginbotham. She married Jay Paris on November 28, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pat worked at Quality Care Nursing Home until retirement in 2008. She enjoyed spending time with family, working in the yard, taking cruises and traveling.Pat was a beautician for many years and loved doing hair at the nursing home. She had such a big heart and was asked many times by families to fix their loved one's hair for their funeral. She also enjoyed working alongside her daughter, Patti, for many years. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and would do anything for her family.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her beloved husband, Jay Paris of Waco, Texas; loving children: daughter, Patti Lucas and husband, Gary; son, Paul Rose; stepchildren, Pamela Wood, Sunny Paris, and Jason Paris and wife, Melissa; sister, Mary Spinks; and brother, Bill Higginbotham. She was "Mimi" to four grandchildren, Stephanie, Lindsey, Chas, and Curtis; and step-grandchildren, Ashton, A.J., Brett, Jay, Dakota, and Christian. Pat was loved and will be missed by many great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
