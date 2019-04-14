Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... * TIMING...THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * WINDS...NORTH TO NORTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...LOOSE AND UNSECURED OUTDOOR ARTICLES MAY BE BLOWN ABOUT IN THE WIND. DRIVING WILL BECOME DIFFICULT FOR VEHICLES ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...STRONG WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. THESE WINDS WILL MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT FOR ALL VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD STAY OFF AREA LAKES AS WATERS WILL BECOME VERY ROUGH. WEAK TREES MAY BE BLOWN OVER AND SOME MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS ALSO POSSIBLE. RESIDENTS SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO ENSURE ALL LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS ARE SECURED. &&