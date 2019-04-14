Dorothy Trest PankratzDec. 29, 1928 - April 5, 2019Dorothy Trest Pankratz was born to Walter and Ellie Wiedenfeld Cronk on December 29, 1928, in Comfort, Texas. She was called to her heavenly home on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas. She lived most of her life in Waco.Dorothy married Robert Trest on October 28, 1949, and together they raised three children: Cy, Ellie, and Susan. For many years, Dorothy was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and served on the Altar Guild at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. She loved to garden, read, and spend time with her family and friends. She retired from the J-Hawk Corporation in Waco. Dorothy married Werner Pankratz from Comfort, Texas, on May 31, 2008. They made their home in Georgetown.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Werner; children, Cy Trest and wife, Rhonda, of Waco, Ellie Caskey of Georgetown, and Sue Phillips of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Shane Phillips of Aiken, SC, Rich Bollinger and wife, Alicia, of Fredericksburg, VA, Wesley Trest of Bovey, MN, Dorothy Podzemny and husband, Adam of Liberty Hill, TX, Hilary Smith and husband, Scotty, of Jersey City, NJ, Melissa Massey of Frisco, TX, and Brooke Emerson and husband, Brian, of Wylie, TX. She also leaves behind her ten precious great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Dorothy will be laid to rest in her beloved hometown of Comfort, Texas. A private graveside service will be held in June.In Dorothy's memory, contributions may be made to: Meals on Wheels, 501 W Waco Dr., Waco, TX 76707, or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
