John PankowMay 11, 1952 - June 27, 2019John W. Pankow, 67, of Waco, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at a later date.John was born May 11, 1952, to Henry and Camille (Trice) Pankow, in Waco. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1971, and went on to TSTI, where he graduated with a degree in Auto Mechanics. He was a bartender at Shadows and Kelly's before retiring. Shortly before he passed away, he was working at Swede's Brake and Valve Services.He was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Pankow; and grandparents, William and Ella Trice.John is survived by his mother, Camille Pankow; sisters, Deborah Davis and husband, WM "Buddy", Tina Hughes, and Jeannette Reimers and husband, Jim; brother, Charles Pankow; step-brother, Paul Murray; aunt, Marie Trice; niece, Kayla Kirkpatrick; and nephew, Aaron Kirkpatrick.The family would like acknowledge a special thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at Providence Emergency Room and ICU for their wonderful care and loving kindness.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
