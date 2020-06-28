Pauline T. Page October 1, 1923 - June 24, 2020 Pauline (Polly) T. Page of Waco passed away on June 24, 2020. Private services will be held at Rosemond Cemetery. Polly was born October 1, 1923, to Bert and Annie Polson in Grandview, Texas. The family moved to Corsicana where she graduated from Corsicana High School. Polly later graduated from Beautician School as well as Miss Abby's Business School in Waco. She married Lenard Page on September 11, 1943, in Hopkinsville, KY. Polly was a longtime resident of Waco and retired from Whittenburg and Co. She was an active member of Western Heights Baptist Church, the Rachel 55 Class, Willing Hands, and the Fellowship Club. Polly was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; and her husband, Lenard. She is survived by her three sons; Don Page and wife, Catherine, Mickey Page and wife, Donna, Terry Page and wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Ryan Page and wife, Shannon, Bret Page and wife, Barbara, Wyatt Page, Ricky Page and wife, Melinda Litchfield and husband, Kurt; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Kaci, Sophia, Amy, Reid, Tyler, Jake, and Brady. The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses on the fourth floor of St Catherine Center for their kind and outstanding care and especially the team at Providence Hospice.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Sex offender arrested, accused of indecent exposure in multiple public places
-
Waco police name teen killed in fast-food parking lot
-
Waco council passes 2-week mask order, county to consider one as another 50 cases confirmed
-
Local officials warn of 'July disaster' if COVID-19 spread continues to accelerate
-
Administrator: University High teacher resigns after racist social media post
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.