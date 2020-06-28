Pauline T. Page October 1, 1923 - June 24, 2020 Pauline (Polly) T. Page of Waco passed away on June 24, 2020. Private services will be held at Rosemond Cemetery. Polly was born October 1, 1923, to Bert and Annie Polson in Grandview, Texas. The family moved to Corsicana where she graduated from Corsicana High School. Polly later graduated from Beautician School as well as Miss Abby's Business School in Waco. She married Lenard Page on September 11, 1943, in Hopkinsville, KY. Polly was a longtime resident of Waco and retired from Whittenburg and Co. She was an active member of Western Heights Baptist Church, the Rachel 55 Class, Willing Hands, and the Fellowship Club. Polly was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; and her husband, Lenard. She is survived by her three sons; Don Page and wife, Catherine, Mickey Page and wife, Donna, Terry Page and wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Ryan Page and wife, Shannon, Bret Page and wife, Barbara, Wyatt Page, Ricky Page and wife, Melinda Litchfield and husband, Kurt; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Kaci, Sophia, Amy, Reid, Tyler, Jake, and Brady. The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses on the fourth floor of St Catherine Center for their kind and outstanding care and especially the team at Providence Hospice.

