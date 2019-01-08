Betty R. PadillaSept. 9, 1933 - Jan. 5, 2019Betty Petra Riggins Padilla, 85, passed peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday, January 5, 2019, as she had always asked God for this gift when it was her time to leave this Earth. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 8, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Betty was born September 9, 1933, to Ernest and Mary Rodriguez Riggins. She married Chavelo Padilla October 1, 1949. They were married 49 years, until his death on June 29, 1999.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Christina; sisters, Nancy Enriquez, Santos Marquez, and Betsy Quinones; and brothers, Valente, Lee, Odie and Cedro Riggins.Betty is survived by her loving sister, Faye Marquez; daughters, Petina Pascoe, Isabell Quintanilla and husband, Gonzalo, and Gloria Hernandez and husband, Mike; son, Christino Padilla and Anita Bazan; 11 grandchildren, Lionel Reyes, Ryan Pascoe, Andrea Watts, Kristina Aguirre, Chalo Quintanilla, Erica Cano, Raul and Rudy Trevino, Albert and Anthony Padilla, and Corazon Fabian; 23 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and her beloved dog, Emily.Pallbearers will be her grandsons.She will be missed by so many as she was always giving and caring for others. We love you, Mom, and will forever miss you.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
