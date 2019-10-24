Julie PadgettOct. 22, 1974 - Oct. 21, 2019Julie Motyka Padgett, 44, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at her residence. A visitation will be held at from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors, with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott with Father Lawrence as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Martins Cemetery in Tours.Julie was born on October 22, 1974, in Temple, to Thomas William and Julianna "Judy" (Michna) Motyka. She was united in marriage to William B. Padgett on August 23, 1997, at St. Mary's in Waco. The couple shared four beautiful children. She was a homemaker, a loving daughter, wife, mother, and she loved her dogs. Julie was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott.Preceding her in death were her Grandparents, Uncles, and Aunt.She was survived by her spouse, William B. Padgett of Hillsboro; parents, Thomas and Julie Motyka of Cameron; children, John Motyka Padgett, Matthew Padgett, Kolby Padgett, and Addison Padgett all of Hillsboro; father and mother-in-law, Cecil and Martha Padgett of Hillsboro; brother, Tommy Motyka and wife, Steffani, of Bastrop; sister, Kelly Laurence and husband, Glenn, of Cameron; sister-in-law, Kim Johnson and husband, William; and numerous nieces, nephews and her many dogs.

