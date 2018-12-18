Denny PadgettNov. 5, 1956 - Dec. 16, 2018Denny Ray Padgett, Jr., 62, of Waco, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be 10 am, Thursday, December 20, at Connally/ Compton Funeral Directors, with The Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Interment to follow in Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, December 19, at the funeral home.Denny was born on November 5, 1956, to Denny Ray Padgett, Sr., and Ina Jo Jackson in Waco, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco and graduated from Midway High School in 1975. He married the love of his life, Barbara Kelm on April 23, 1981 in Waco. They celebrated 37 wonderful years of marriage. He worked at Owens Illinois Glass plant for 37 and half years. Denny enjoyed bowling, softball, reading Louie L'Amour and watching Dallas Cowboys and Baylor Bears with his sisters.He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jay and Lenora Padgett, Tom and Winnie Bledsoe; son, James Neal; granddaughter, Shania Macky; brother, John Padgett.Survivors include his wife, Barbara Padgett; daughter, Erica Padgett (L.J. Valadez); son, Timothy Padgett (Crystal); step-daughter, Debra Hawthorne (Brandon); grandchildren, Sidney Holland, LeNisha Whitmore, Noah Martin, and Jayden Padgett; mother, Ina Jo Jackson (Joe); father, Denny Ray Padgett, Sr., (Rita); sisters, Denise Griffin, Deanna Yeager (Don), Lisa Sanders (Steve), Melissa Fraley (Tony), and Brenna Henry (Clayton); mother-in-law, Mrs. Mac Kelm; numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
