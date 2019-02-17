Barbara Kelm PadgettFebruary 23, 1950 - February 13, 2019Barbara Kelm Padgett, age 68, after a long battle with cancer went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with The Rev. Roy Marshall officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.