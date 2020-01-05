Corene PackJune 15, 1948 - Jan. 2, 2020Eva Corene Wilkinson Pack, 71, of Elm Mott, formerly of Waco, passed away January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Grace Grardens Funeral Home. An interment will follow. Visitation with the family will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

