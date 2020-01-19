Clyde Dean PaceSept. 5, 1945 - Jan. 14, 2020Clyde "Tuddy" Dean Pace, 74, of Waco, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 14, 2020 which was made possible by Gentle Transitions Hospice.The family has entrusted Lakeshore Funeral Home in Waco with the arrangements. Memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The Rev. Billy Ray Crow, long time friend of the family, will officiate the ceremony.He was born to parents Marvin Pace and Ruby (Carter) Pace, on September 5, 1945 in Davilla, Texas.Clyde "Tuddy" worked as a Senior Medical NCO in the U.S. Army. After 23 years of service, he retired from the military.He enjoyed fishing, music, the Dallas Cowboys and family. Clyde "Tuddy" was honored with Several Military Honors to include, National defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Combat Medical Badge, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, and Overseas Service. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chester Pace and James "Booter" Pace; and sisters, Gladys Noble and Sue Childress.Clyde "Tuddy" is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Pace of Waco; son, Jon Pace of Quinlan, and daughter, Diamond Gray of Temple; grandchildren, Mason Stone and Cayelee Pace; great-grandchildren, Zander Stone and Lola Jones; brothers, Harry Pace, John Pace and Marvin Pace; sisters, Betty Pitts and Dardenella Pruett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
