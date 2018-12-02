Edward PaarNov. 19, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2018Edward Paar passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 5, at Peace Lutheran Church, with Pastor Stephen Rynearson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Edward was born November 19, 1931, in Otto, Texas, to Paul W. Paar, Jr., and Hilda Kunkel Paar. Edward was united in marriage on October 28, 1950, to Dorothy Abel. To this marriage was born two children, Kenneth and Brenda. He entered the U.S Army in November 1952, during the Korean Conflict, serving 19 months in France. Ed enjoyed the hardware business, working at Waco Hardware and as the manager of the hardware department at Cogdell's until it closed. While at Cogdell's, he was a member and president of the Kiwanis Club of Waco. He retired in 1996 from Rountree Olds-Cadillac as parts manager. Ed and Dorothy enjoyed square dancing and in later years enjoyed camping in their motor home with the Kountry Kampers Camping Club. They were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church. Ed served as the first president of the congregation.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Paar; daughter, Brenda Rhodes and husband, Jimmy, of Waco; son, Ken Paar and wife, Linda, of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Jenny Horne and husband, Lear, Kristen Northern and husband, Jeremiah, Ashlee Richardson and husband, Jeff, and Jamie Rhodes and wife, Simran; and great-grandchildren, Davison and Olivia Horne, Jasmine Rhodes and Jase Richardson. He is also survived by brothers, Charles and Marvin; sister, Darlene Huddleston; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank the staff and especially nurse Jennifer Boughton of Royal Manor II for taking such good care of Ed. The family would also like to thank Baylor Scott & White nurses on 4 North and Baylor Scott & White Hospice nurses Tammy, Glenn, Alisha, and Kathy, Chaplain Larry, and Dr. Elieson for their compassionate care of our Dad.Pallbearers are Jamie Rhodes, Jeremiah Northern, Lear Horne, Jeff Richardson, Glenn Zgabay and Mike Abel.Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church building fund or the American Cancer Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
