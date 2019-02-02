Dorothy PaarJan. 19, 1931 - Jan. 29, 2019Dorothy Paar passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 4, at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Stephen Rynearson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room.Dorothy was born January 19, 1931, in Riesel, Texas, to Edward and Elsa Meyer Abel. Dorothy was educated at Riesel schools and 4-C Business College. Dorothy was united in marriage on October 28, 1950, to Edward Paar. To this marriage was born two children, Kenneth and Brenda. Dorothy worked for American Income Life Insurance, Great American Reserve and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. She retired in 1996. Dorothy and Ed enjoyed square dancing and, in later years, camping in their motor home with the Kountry Kampers Camping Club. Dorothy and Ed were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church, Hewitt, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Edward.She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Rhodes and husband, Jimmy, of Waco, Texas; a son, Ken Paar, and wife, Linda, of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Jenny Horne and husband, Lear, Kristen Northern and husband, Jeremiah, Ashlee Richardson and husband, Jeff, and Jamie Rhodes and wife, Simran; and great-grandchildren, Davison, Olivia Horne, Jasmine Rhodes and Jase Richardson. She is also survived by one brother, Erwin Abel of Waco; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank the staff and especially nurse Jennifer Boughton of Royal Manor II for taking such good care of Dorothy. The family would also like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hospice nurses and staff for their compassionate care of our Mom.Pallbearers are Jamie Rhodes, Jeremiah Northern, Lear Horne, Jeff Richardson, Mike Abel, and Jerry Bayer.Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church Building Fund or the Alzheimer's Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
