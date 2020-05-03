Elouise Ozment February 6, 1939 - May 1, 2020 Elouise Willingham Ozment went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Rosemound Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. State mandated social distancing will be practiced at both events. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Elouise was born to Norval and Imogene (Helleson) Willingham on February 6, 1939, in Bosqueville, Texas. She attended Bosqueville Schools and graduated from University High. Elouise married Dan Ozment on June 7, 1957, and they were married until his death on March 23, 1990. She worked for Robinson ISD and then she and Dan opened Dan Ozment Auto Service in 1978. Elouise retired from there in December 2008. She was a member of Precious Pearls and served as acting president of Robinson Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Shari Lou Ozment; brothers, Norman, Ralph Otto, and Nealand Willingham, Sr. Elouise is survived by her children, Dan and Lisa Ozment, Richard and Sandy Ozment, Lainie Ozment; grandchildren, Tanner and Matthew Ozment; brother, Nelson Willingham; aunt and uncle, Sally and George McMillian of Gatesville. Memorials can be made to Caritas of Waco, Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry of Robinson, or Bethel Methodist Church. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
