Elouise Ozment

February 6, 1939 - May 1, 2020

Elouise Ozment, 81, of Robinson, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Services are pending at this time.

Service information

May 4
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
May 5
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:00AM
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S 12th St
WACO, TX 76706
