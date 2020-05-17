Barbara Oxner June 17, 1935 - May 12, 2020 Barbara June Oxner, 84, of Waco, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her life will be at a later date. Barbara was born to Arthur and Alice Elliott June 17, 1935, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a 1954 graduate from the Waco State Home. After graduation, she went to work at Texas Farm Bureau. She married Marvin Oxner on December 22, 1961. The couple had three children. Barbara enjoyed crossword puzzles, soap operas, various sports and NASCAR. Barbara was a dedicated church attendant to various church broadcasts, and loved gospel concerts. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Peggy Moulden; brother, Clendon Loftis. Left to cherish her memories are daughter, Cindy Owen and husband, Kevin, of McGregor; sons, Randy Oxner of Waco, Jeff Oxner and wife, Betsy, of Waco; grandchildren, Jennifer Price and husband, Keith, of Kennedale, TX, Jeremy Worley of McGregor, Chase Oxner of Austin, Kennedi Oxner of China Spring; sister-in-laws, Alta Fae Tanner of Waco, Beth Oxner of Lorena; brother-in-law, Robert Oxner of Oceanside, CA; many nieces and nephews that all loved her very much. Barbara's children wish to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for their loving care of their mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Bluebonnet Hospice or American Cancer Society.
