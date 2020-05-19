Craig Oxley

Sept. 5, 1957 - May 9, 2020

Craig Michael Oxley, 62, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Elmore Assisted Living in Elmore, MN. Craig was born in Waco, TX, on September 5, 1957, to James and Beverly (Elmore) Oxley. Craig moved from Texas to Minnesota in 2015 to be closer to his sister. He enjoyed the outdoors and was very talkative and liked people. He was a loving father and brother.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Reanna) Oxley of Waco; four grandchildren, Shane, Serenity, Raelynn, and Camden; a sister, Cheryl (Keith) Olson of Dakota, MN; and special caregivers, Judy and Vance Willis of Rochester, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 16, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX. Deacon Greg George will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Salvation Army in Craig's name. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

