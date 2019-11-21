Mary Blancett OwensNov. 6, 1934 - Nov. 17, 2019Mary Blancett Owens passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Mary was born November 6, 1934, in Waco, Texas, to J.K. and Ruby Reeves. She graduated from Midway High School, Hewitt, Texas. She married Wayne Blancett on September 5, 1952. Mary owned and operated Mary's Klothes Kloset in Waco for many years.She shared a wonderful life with her husband, Wayne, for 32 years, until his passing in 1985. She married Bob Owens in 1987, and they shared 32 years together, until his passing in 2019.She was preceded in death by her brother, J.K. Reeves, Jr.; husband, Wayne Blancett; parents, J.K. and Ruby Reeves; sister, Florine Nicholson; and husband, Bob Owens.She is survived by son, Bo Blancett and wife, Robyn, of Waco; daughter, Terri Welch and husband, Jerry, of Waco; son, Greg Blancett and wife, Terry, of Lorena; daughter, Jane Whitt and husband, Phil, of Hewitt; and son, Mark Blancett and wife, Holly, of Crawford. She is also survived by her brother, Bernie Reeves; and ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are Vinnie Blancett, Phillip Whitt, Thomas Whitt, Justin Blancett, Jacob Blancett, and Donny Hagle.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
