Charlene Landfried OwensNov. 2, 1941 - Oct. 30, 2019Charlene Lynette Landfried Owens, 77, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away, October 30, 2019, three days shy of her 78th birthday. She passed away at home comfortably on hospice surrounded by her husband, daughter and two sisters.She was born in Galveston, Texas, to Albert Henry Landfried and Agnes Heine Landfried on November 2, 1941, however she was raised in Waco, Texas. Charlene married Sammy Tucker Owens on January 24, 1964 in Waco, Texas.Charlene graduated from Waco High School, class of 1959 and attended Sam Houston State University. Charlene and Sam lived in Arlington, Texas for 35 years and made lifelong friends through the neighborhood and bridge group. They moved to Kerrville, Texas, eight years ago to be closer to their daughter and family. Charlene enjoyed her Comanche Trace ladies and their fun outings, bridge and mahjong games.Charlene was preceded in death by her parents.Charlene is survived by her husband, Sam Owens, whose relationship began at 16 years old and lasted the past 61 years; only child, daughter, Michelle Karon Chancellor and husband, Jon, of Kerrville, Texas; grandsons, Ian and Adam Chancellor of Kerrville, Texas; sisters, Karon Sullivant (Larry) of Gainesville, Texas and Celia Kramer (Ronnie) of New Braunfels, Texas; brother-in-law, Bobby Owens (Kathy) of Burleson, Texas; nephews, Burke Sullivant (Toni) of Gainesville, Texas, Christopher Thompson (Lindsey) of San Antonio, Texas, Mark Thompson (Marissa) of San Antonio, Texas, Marshall Owens (Jennifer) of Mansfield, Texas, and John Owens (Audrey) of Burleson, Texas; plus many great-nephews and great-nieces.Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas.Memorial donations may be given to Kerrville Public School Foundation 1009 Barnett St., Kerrville, TX 78028 or online giving: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KerrvillePublicSchoolFounda/DonateonLine.htmlThe family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cathy Robb, longtime friend and loving caregiver the last few months.The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "send condolences" link.Grimes Funeral Chapels728 Jefferson St.Kerrville, Texas 78028 (830) 257-4544
