Bobby W. OwensSept. 9, 1932 - Jan. 28, 2019Bobby W. Owens passed away Monday, January 28, 2019. Services will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 31, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Bobby was born September 9, 1932, in Waco, Texas, to Albert Glen Owens and Amanda Merritt Owens. He worked for the Waco Tribune Herald for 40 years. Bobby was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and played on the state championship basketball team for Emmanuel. He enjoyed fishing, cook, and watching the Baylor Girls Basketball team and the Texas Rangers.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Glen Owens; and twin sister, Betty Jane Owens Grube.He is survived by his wife, Mary Owens; sons, Mike Owens and wife, Lisa, and Blake Owens and wife, Jamie; stepchildren, Bo Blancett and wife, Robyn, Terri Welch and husband, Jerry, Greg Blancett and wife, Terry, Jane Whitt and husband, Phil, and Mark Blancett and wife, Holly; grandchildren, Ryan, Hunter, Krista, Taylor, Dustin, Vinnie, Brittany, Brooke, Amy, Chelsea, Phillip, Thomas, Maegan, Justin and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Brady, Lila, Evelyn, Dax, Jaice, Jaxon, Jassmine, Jordyn, C.J., Desmon, Danyelle, Faith, T.J., Malakahi, Dylan, Emma, Allan, Lyric and Eli.Pallbearers are Ryan Owens, Hunter Owens, Dustin Tong, Randy Owens, Phillip Whitt, Thomas Whitt, Justin Blancett, Jacob Blancett and Vinnie Blancett.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
