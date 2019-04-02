Billy Don OwensDec. 3, 1934 - March 28, 2019Billy Don Owens, of Hewitt, passed away at St. Catherine's Center on March 28, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Mary's Church in Waco, with The Rev. Joseph Geleney officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will start 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home with the Rosary at 7 p.m.Billy Don was born, December 3, 1934, to Ernest Don Owens and Frances Clara Owens. Billy was a paint contractor and was self-employed for many years. He served in the Marine Corps for two years in the 1950s.Billy Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy in 2004 and his wife, Jean in 2010; his parents; two brothers, Leo (Doodle), James (Pat) Owens; and a sister, Catherine Owens.Billy Don is survived by his sister, Mary Lee Skidmore of Hewitt; three step-children, Larry Adams, MacKenzie Prince, and Laurie Gunn; four step-grandchildren; nieces, Catherine Lindstrom of Spring, Texas, and Amy Baker of Hendersonville, Tennessee; nephew, Lee Owens of Hudson, Florida; great-nieces, Amber Lindstrom and Jessica Lindstrom; great-great-niece, Clara of Spring, Texas; great-nephew, Matthew Lindstrom of Spring, Texas; brother-in-law, Dale Stiles of Arkansas; and sisters-in-law, LaDell Walker (David) from Lampasas, Linda Woods of Gatesville, and Mary Ann Owens of Hendersonville, Tennessee. He leaves other nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pallbearers will be Matthew Lindstrom, Larry Adams, Dale Stiles, John Bergedahl, Mickey Long, Drake Cameron, Earl Cotton, and Tommy Armstrong. Honorary pallbearer will be David Walker.Bill's family would like him to be remembered as a devoted husband and a fun loving and kind person who was very much loved by his family and friends.For those wishing to leave a memorial in Billy's honor, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church or your charity of choice.Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

