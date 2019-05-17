Christopher OwenAug. 3, 1973 - May 14, 2019Christopher "Chris" Gene Owen, age 45, of Waco, was called into eternal joy on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, at Riesel Cemetery with Reverend Larry Kruger presiding.Chris was born in Corsicana and moved to Waco as a child. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He attended WISD schools and graduated from University High School in 1991, where he was a member of the band and media club, known as a friend to all. In the Boy Scouts of America, Chris achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and membership in the coveted Order of the Arrow. Chris, most often referred to as a Big Teddy Bear, was most proud to be Daddy to daughter, Dani Owen.Chris was preceded in death by grandparents, Helen and Raymond Shelton, Sr., and Bill Owen; and niece, Megan Kay Owen.Along with his daughter, he is survived by parents, Gene and Kay Owen; sister, Melissa and her son, Gavin; brother and hunting buddy, Kevin and wife, Cindy; niece, Jennifer and husband, Keith; and nephew, Jeremy; along with many loving family members.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bellmead, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
